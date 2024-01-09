F1 News Today: Mercedes deal announced as McLaren unveil official signing
Williams Racing has confirmed that Mercedes-Benz will continue supplying power units for the team beyond the 2026 F1 season.
McLaren sign British wonderkid who starred at Spa
McLaren have revealed that promising young star Taylor Barnard will be joining their Formula E team as a reserve and development driver.
Ricciardo beats Verstappen to controversial F1 award
Daniel Ricciardo has picked up the award for the luckiest F1 driver in the GPFans annual awards, edging out Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen in the process.
F1 team principal makes brutally honest cost cap admission
Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has admitted that the team 'wouldn't be here anymore' if it were not for the cost cap.
Verstappen test verdict delivered after F1 champion drives Ferrari
Max Verstappen recently saw his test performance in a GT Ferrari hailed as 'brilliant' by Emil Frey Racing team principal Lorenz Frey-Hilti.
