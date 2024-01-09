Historic F1 track begins major overhaul

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 9 January 2024 08:27

Monza is undergoing a comprehensive makeover in a bid to secure its long-term Formula 1 future.

With contracts for both Monza and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola extending only until the 2025 season, the fate of these races on the F1 calendar remains uncertain.

F1 has yet to decide whether both events or just one will have a lasting place on the calendar, but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stressed last year that Monza's facility improvements were pivotal for any chance of a contract extension. The anticipation was evident as Monza kicked off a 140-day redevelopment push, symbolised by a ceremony held on the track's start-finish straight.

In attendance at the event were Italian federation president Angelo Sticchi Damiani and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini. The redevelopment plan encompasses a complete track resurfacing, the construction of a new underpass, the expansion of existing ones, upgraded pit building facilities and a series of enhancements to the grandstands.

Fans have criticised the low comfort levels associated with attending Monza in recent seasons

Monza has been an integral part of F1 for more than seven decades

Monza needs to get 'back up to speed'

“Our main goal is to bring the Autodromo back up to speed," Sticchi Damiani said, as per Motorsport.com.

“We can no longer afford to have problems with the flow of fans, and we must offer greater comfort to those who come to the circuit. We have set ourselves three goals to best meet the requests made to us, and of these the first is the underpasses.

"The second goal is related to the grandstands. We still have several temporary structures, so we will build more solid structures that will provide all the amenities in line with what a spectator expects today. Each grandstand will be an island with all the necessary services inside, so that the public will not have to move around.

"Finally, a permanent type of roofing will be built over the pit building. The support pillars will be reinforced because the structure will grow in height."

Stefano Domenicali is keeping a close eye on developments at Monza

Domenicali: Interventions needed

“For us this is an important goal," Domenicali also said from the same event.

“We need to be able to receive our guests in a proper structure and no longer under a tent, as it was until last year.

“In addition to this, there are obviously other interventions needed for the future. Monza has a great tradition but we must also look ahead and propose the racetrack at the level of the other world championship tracks."

