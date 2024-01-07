Key Ferrari F1 figure LEAVES in major strategic overhaul

Sam Cook

Sunday 7 January 2024 10:57

Ferrari race engineer Ignacio Rueda is set to depart the team ahead of the 2024 season, according to a report from Italian media.

Having spent eight seasons as head of race strategy at the Maranello-based outfit, Rueda was replaced in that particular role at the start of 2023 by Ravin Jain, and adopted a more factory-based role with the team.

That came after a reshuffle within Ferrari following a 2022 season in which both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were hampered by poor strategic decisions during races.

Team principal Mattia Binotto was replaced in his role by Fred Vasseur and, although fewer mistakes crept in during 2023, Leclerc was still, at times, left frustrated by his team's decisions.

Mattia Binotto was replaced in his role as team principal at the end of 2022

Charles Leclerc was not able to claim a single race victory in 2023

All eyes have been on whether or not Fred Vasseur can turn things around at Ferrari

Ferrari's strategic reshuffle

Former strategist Bernie Collins recently suggested that the problem went deeper within the Ferrari team, with a culture of not wanting to upset the apple cart running throughout the lower-level strategists, she believed.

Now, Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Rueda will leave his role within the strategy set-up of the Formula 1 team, and instead be more focused on the luxury car brand's sportscar operations.

