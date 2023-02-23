Ferrari confirm MAJOR engineering change as Vasseur makes first big pitwall call

Paul Macdonald

Thursday 23 February 2023 20:54 - Updated: 21:39

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has made a major change to his engineering team as F1 testing got underway in Bahrain.

The newly-appointed boss, who took the reins after the exit of Mattia Binotto from the role, has made an internal promotion of one of his young engineers.

Ravin Jain is a pupil who emerged from the Maranello engineering academy and has worked with the team since 2016 – now the Brit has been given a key strategical role within the team for the coming season.

According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, this has come at the expense of another engineer, Iñaki Rueda. Rueda worked closely with Jain and had been an integral member of Ferrari's set-up since 2015.

Rueda has not been replaced, rather has been repositioned in another role within the organisation but will have no direct involvement in racing duties.

Vasseur's decisions seem to be to alleviate the criticism that Ferrari received on multiple occasions last year, when their in-race strategy was regularly under scrutiny.

Charles Leclerc in particular had been vocal about his lack of understanding as to why certain decisions were made, once that cost Ferrari points and position in multiple races last year.

With this change, Vasseur is trying to leave those issues behind and will hoping Jain can avoid the issues which previously beleaguered the team.

READ MORE: Ferrari nose develops dent in first F1 testing session

20% discount on F1TV

Make the most of the 2023 season with 20% off 1 year's F1 TV Pro annual subscription!