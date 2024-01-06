British star claims he is 'ready' for planned F1 debut

Sam Cook

Saturday 6 January 2024 08:27

Oliver Bearman has made a bold claim for the 2025 Formula 1 season, after impressing in 2023 where he got a taste of the pinnacle of motor racing..

The Brit believes that he will be 'ready to go' in 2025, should an opportunity arise on the F1 grid.

The 18-year-old, who is a part of Ferrari's young driver programme, made his debut in F1 at the Mexican Grand Prix, where he completed a practice session with the Haas team, before returning to do the same at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

Bearman impressed both Haas and Ferrari with those showings, and the Brit also completed a test in a Ferrari earlier this year.

Oliver Bearman took part in two practice sessions for Haas in 2023

Oliver Bearman is a member of Ferrari's young driver programme

Haas boss Guenther Steiner was impressed by Bearman's two F1 runs in 2023

Bearman ready for F1

Now Bearman, who will remain in F2 for the time being at the PREMA racing team, has revealed that he feels ready to make the step up into a full-time seat on the F1 grid.

“I know I would be ready to go there,” he told F1's official website.

“I know I have what it takes, but of course the preparation would be important and, first of all, I should do a good job in F2, that's the first step. But I have no doubt that if I am called up, I will be ready to go.”

