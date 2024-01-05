Red Bull hit by major pre-season setback as Schumacher left fuming at 'idiots' - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Friday 5 January 2024 00:27

In a dramatic twist ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 Formula 1 season, Red Bull's aspirations have apparently encountered an early hurdle, casting doubt on the prowess of their forthcoming car.

Schumacher rages after 'idiots' KILL his pregnant deer

Ralf Schumacher has been left furious at an energy giant in Germany after accusing them of killing his pregnant deer during New Year's Eve celebrations.

McLaren chief warns of 'false expectations' ahead of crucial F1 season

McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella is keen to guide his outfit through the delicate balance of ambition and realism as they set their sights on narrowing the gap to Red Bull in the upcoming season.

F1 team principal expecting HUGE driver shake-up in 2024

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has predicted that up to five drivers could be replaced on the current grid at the end of the 2024 season.

F1 chief pays heartfelt tribute to 'beloved friend' in 2024 season update

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has paid tribute to Gil de Ferran in an update ahead of the 2024 season after the team's former sporting director died at the age of 56.

