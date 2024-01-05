Red Bull hit by major pre-season setback as Schumacher left fuming at 'idiots' - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Red Bull hit by major pre-season setback as Schumacher left fuming at 'idiots' - GPFans F1 Recap
In a dramatic twist ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 Formula 1 season, Red Bull's aspirations have apparently encountered an early hurdle, casting doubt on the prowess of their forthcoming car.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher rages after 'idiots' KILL his pregnant deer
Ralf Schumacher has been left furious at an energy giant in Germany after accusing them of killing his pregnant deer during New Year's Eve celebrations.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren chief warns of 'false expectations' ahead of crucial F1 season
McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella is keen to guide his outfit through the delicate balance of ambition and realism as they set their sights on narrowing the gap to Red Bull in the upcoming season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team principal expecting HUGE driver shake-up in 2024
Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has predicted that up to five drivers could be replaced on the current grid at the end of the 2024 season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 chief pays heartfelt tribute to 'beloved friend' in 2024 season update
McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has paid tribute to Gil de Ferran in an update ahead of the 2024 season after the team's former sporting director died at the age of 56.
➡️ READ MORE