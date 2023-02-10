F1 joins forces with UNICEF in new partnership

Ewan Gale

Friday 10 February 2023 10:21

F1 has announced a new partnership with UNICEF to aid the world's most vulnerable children access better quality education.

The partnership will also see F1 assist UNICEF's humanitarian responses to help protect children across the world, a point especially poignant in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The support from the sport could help an estimated 6.5 mullion children from vulnerable and marginalised communities access education in key STEM subjects whilst aiding in the supply of temporary learning spaces for children in emergency situations.

Formula 1 is partnering with @UNICEF to help the world’s most vulnerable children access quality education and bolster UNICEF’s humanitarian response, so it can help protect children in emergencies, such as those caught up in the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. pic.twitter.com/lmaXJGYDFV — F1 Media (@F1Media) February 10, 2023

Limited access to internet and digital devices for those in poverty was exacerbated during the global Covid-19 pandemic, with a 'significant focus' from the newly announced partnership on expanding UNICEF's Learning Passport programme from 26 countries to a further 19, whilst also enabling the launch of an offline version of the support for those in Mexico and Brazil.

F1 has made a conscious effort to help marginalised children gain access to STEM education in recent years, with an engineering scholarship programme seeing 50 students filly supported through university across the next two years.

Support for UNICEF's emergency response efforts will be granted through a donation to the child rights agency's Emergency Fund by F1.

Education the 'core' of F1

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “In a sport where research, technology and innovation play a vital role in a driver and team’s success, education is at the core of Formula 1.

"The partnership with UNICEF will enable us to effectively use our sport’s global platform to help bridge the educational divide experienced by the world’s most vulnerable children.

"Every child has a right to a quality education and to be protected during emergencies.

"We are proud that we can play a role in ensuring the most vulnerable children are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their goals.”

