F1 News Today: Ferrari star announces SPLIT as Hamilton snubbed by rival

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 3 January 2024 05:57

Carlos Sainz has paid tribute to his long-term performance coach who has parted ways with the Spaniard to team up with world champion Max Verstappen.

Hamilton snubbed from F1 star's top three drivers as shock rival selected

Haas star Nico Hulkenberg has expressed his admiration for Alpine rival Pierre Gasly, stressing that many people underestimate the French driver.

Horner claims Red Bull powerless to stop multiple F1 rivals catching them in 2024

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that they are braced for Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin to challenge for the title next season.

McLaren F1 chief reveals season defining moment did not happen during a race

McLaren Formula 1 team principal, Andrea Stella, has revealed that Lando Norris' early laps during FP1 at the Austrian Grand Prix convinced him that they could turn their season around.

F1 fans vote to REMOVE Monaco in controversial poll

Last week, we gave the GPFans the opportunity to wield their influence by voting to eliminate their least favourite race from the F1 calendar - and the result was about as shocking as one could have ever imagined.

