Doubts cast over Perez future as Lawson set for EARLY return - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 2 January 2024 23:57

Helmut Marko has raised fresh concerns over the future of Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he insisted that Liam Lawson should drive 'a few more races' before the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull roadmap for Lawson F1 return outlined by champions

Helmut Marko appears to have suggested that Liam Lawson may return to the F1 grid prior to 2025 as had been initially expected.

F1 star predicts shock world championship bid

Max Verstappen hasn't been used to a significant title challenge in recent seasons - but one surprising F1 star believes he has what it takes to one day knock the Dutchman off his perch.

F1 pundit makes HUGE Williams prediction for 2024

Formula 1 pundit Lawrence Barretto has backed Williams to defy the odds and secure a podium during the upcoming 2024 season.

Tsunoda delivers emotional statement after Japan earthquake devastation

Yuki Tsunoda has extended his heartfelt condolences to those affected by the recent devastating earthquakes in Japan.

