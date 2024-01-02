Tsunoda delivers emotional statement after Japan earthquake devastation

Cal Gaunt

Yuki Tsunoda has extended his heartfelt condolences to those affected by the recent devastating earthquakes in Japan.

The largest earthquake measured 7.6 on the Richter scale, triggering tsunami warnings with 30 confirmed fatalities in Ishikawa Prefecture at the time of writing.

The significant damage has left thousands without power, with rescue efforts ongoing to locate survivors.

Tsunoda, being a native of Japan, expressed support for his home nation, recognising the prevailing "anxiety", and hopes for the safety of as many people as possible during ongoing recovery efforts, conveying his deepest sympathies for the tragedy.

Tsunoda left in shock

“Everyone in the areas affected by the earthquake, including the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, has been in shock since New Year's Day," Tsunoda wrote on X.

"I have seen many reports and can only pray that the damage will not get any worse and that everyone will be safe.

"We would like to express our deepest sympathies to all those affected.

"I think there is a lot of anxiety in a situation where you don't know what will happen at any time. Please stay in a safe place.

"We sincerely pray for everyone's safety and the earliest possible recovery of the disaster-stricken areas."

