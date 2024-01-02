Hamilton enjoys big positive as F1 star triumphs in best driver award - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton has commended his team's efforts in 2023, despite yet another winless season for the seven-time world champion.
Surprise F1 star dominates best driver vote
Although it was Max Verstappen that trampled over the competition during the 2023 F1 season there is another name fans have voted for as the standout star.
F1 team confirms ANOTHER new 'bold' name change
The countdown to another new Formula 1 season is well underway, but in the meantime there has been another new name change in the sport.
McLaren given New Year boost after poaching key F1 staff from rivals
Former Red Bull chief Rob Marshall and Ferrari engineer David Sanchez have officially completed their gardening leave, making them eligible to assume their newly appointed positions with McLaren.
Russell shares sweet snap with girlfriend in New Year's social post
In a heartwarming New Year's gesture, Mercedes star George Russell took to social media to share a selfie alongside his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, extending warm wishes to his fans for 2024.
