Mercedes hint title bid as F1 team end era after completing deal with rivals - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Monday 1 January 2024 00:12

Mercedes technical director James Allison has urged his team to avoid a "victim complex" as they seek a title-winning comeback in F1's 2024 season.

Ferrari ends era after striking deal with major rivals

Ferrari have terminated a longstanding F1 partnership following the establishment of a significant agreement with their rivals.

F1 winner suggests new Verstappen target with Hamilton motivation

Former F1 star Johnny Herbert predicts that Max Verstappen, despite expressing a reluctance to race into his late 30s like Lewis Hamilton, won't retire early.

Horner hints Red Bull are preparing for life without Newey

Christian Horner is confident that his Red Bull team is well-prepared for the eventual transition to life without design legend Adrian Newey, although there are currently no immediate plans for Newey to step away from Formula 1.

Ferrari stalwart pays heartfelt tribute to 'my brother' Schumacher

Long-serving Ferrari management member Gino Rosato has paid a lengthy and emotional tribute to Michael Schumacher, 10 years on from his tragic skiing accident.

