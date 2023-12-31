Sky Sports F1 pundit snubs Horner in 'best leader' discussion

Sam Cook

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has discarded Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in a discussion about the best leader on the Formula 1 grid.

Kravitz instead chose Toto Wolff, despite the Mercedes team's recent underperformance.

Red Bull have now won back-to-back world championship doubles, while star driver Max Verstappen has been able to break multiple records on his way to three consecutive drivers' titles.

Mercedes, on the other hand, have only managed one race victory in the past two seasons, and their seven-time world champion driver Lewis Hamilton has been unable to claim a race win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have enjoyed an intense rivalry over the years

Christian Horner saw his drivers on the top step of the podium at every race bar one in 2023

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a Grand Prix, at the Brazilian GP in 2022

Wolff's leadership second to none

Despite this, Kravitz believes that Wolff still has credit in the bank over Horner, having claimed eight consecutive constructors' titles between 2014-2021.

"In leadership, in direction, in inspiring the team, I still think he is the best leader watching him from the outside," Kravitz revealed on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"They would, people at Mercedes, would jump off a cliff with Toto Wolff wouldn't they, they would go into battle with him.

"He just instils that leadership, and maybe that's hung over from the seven drivers' and eight world constructors' championships of the past but I still have him as leadership because he keeps the drivers happy, he keeps some amazing sponsors on that team [happy]."

