F1 News Today: Hamilton 'Plan B' revealed as Wolff in 'WEIRDO' Christmas jibe

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 26 December 2023 13:55

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes that if Lewis Hamilton doesn't have confidence in securing his eighth championship title, he might already be contemplating "Plan B".

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff mocks 'weirdo' British Christmas traditions

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that the 'weirdo' British Christmas tradition of festive jumpers is not something that he or his fellow countrymen can get behind.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc and Sainz deliver heartfelt Christmas message to Ferrari fans

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have taken to X to wish Ferrari fans a Merry Christmas, ahead of a Formula 1 Christmas shutdown.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton and best pal win F1 Christmas cuteness competition

A Merry Christmas was celebrated around the F1 world yesterday and drivers who chose to post were spotted with loved ones in social posts in all corners of the globe.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso admits Aston Martin are entering 'tricky period'

Fernando Alonso anticipates a challenging phase for Aston Martin as the team strives to transition into consistent contenders for race victories.

➡️ READ MORE