Leclerc and Sainz deliver heartfelt Christmas message to Ferrari fans

Sam Cook

Monday 25 December 2023 19:57

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have taken to X to wish Ferrari fans a Merry Christmas, ahead of a Formula 1 Christmas shutdown.

Following a season in which the pair only managed one race victory between them, thanks to Sainz's fabulous exploits at the Singapore Grand Prix, both drivers recorded a nice message after the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Leclerc has already been getting in the Christmas spirit, delivering Zhou Guanyu a signed nude calendar of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas for F1's secret Santa.

It comes as F1 Twitter (X) looks to take a break for the Christmas period, with admin teams already admitting they have been struggling for content in the last couple of days.

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race in 2023

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc make for an enviable driver pairing

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur wants his drivers' contracts sewn up as a Christmas present

Ferrari's Christmas wish

The Maranello-based outfit have already given their fans the 'Christmas gift' of a launch date for their 2024 car, which they hope will be able to provide more of a challenge to Red Bull's dominance.

"We just wanted to wish you a very happy holidays, rest well," Leclerc said.

"Enjoy your time at home with your loved ones and we will see you next year," Sainz finished with.

🗣️ “Enjoy your time at home with your loved ones.”



As we near the holidays, here’s a message from @Charles_Leclerc & @CarlosSainz55 🎄✨ pic.twitter.com/rqDXDTt3q0 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 22, 2023

