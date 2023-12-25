Leclerc and Sainz deliver heartfelt Christmas message to Ferrari fans
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have taken to X to wish Ferrari fans a Merry Christmas, ahead of a Formula 1 Christmas shutdown.
Following a season in which the pair only managed one race victory between them, thanks to Sainz's fabulous exploits at the Singapore Grand Prix, both drivers recorded a nice message after the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.
Leclerc has already been getting in the Christmas spirit, delivering Zhou Guanyu a signed nude calendar of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas for F1's secret Santa.
It comes as F1 Twitter (X) looks to take a break for the Christmas period, with admin teams already admitting they have been struggling for content in the last couple of days.
Ferrari's Christmas wish
The Maranello-based outfit have already given their fans the 'Christmas gift' of a launch date for their 2024 car, which they hope will be able to provide more of a challenge to Red Bull's dominance.
"We just wanted to wish you a very happy holidays, rest well," Leclerc said.
"Enjoy your time at home with your loved ones and we will see you next year," Sainz finished with.
🗣️ “Enjoy your time at home with your loved ones.”— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 22, 2023
As we near the holidays, here’s a message from @Charles_Leclerc & @CarlosSainz55 🎄✨ pic.twitter.com/rqDXDTt3q0
