Sainz reveals one condition needed for Ferrari's Red Bull challenge in 2024

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 7 December 2023 10:57

Carlos Sainz has insisted that Ferrari need to make their 2024 Formula 1 car an 'all-rounder' if they are going to be able to challenge Red Bull next season.

Sainz and Charles Leclerc came to life for Ferrari on Saturdays. Their one-lap qualifying pace saw them put Red bull under pressure on numerous occasions, with the pair sharing seven poles between them.

Yet sadly for the Tifosi, their race pace on Sunday saw them fall behind the RB19, Max Verstappen in particular, as they joined the rest of the grid in battling for the remaining podium spots.

Although Ferrari will be keen to keep the elements that made them competitive in qualifying, such as their straight-line speed, they know that work will need to be done in the off-season to improve in other areas.

Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win in 2023, claiming victory at the Singapore Grand Prix

The other 21 grands prix wins were claimed by Red Bull, with 19 of those going to Max Verstappen

And Sainz has now admitted that producing an all-round package will make a Ferrari title-charge a reality.

Sainz: Ferrari can challenge Red Bull

“It has to be our realistic aim. Will we manage to do it? Only time will tell," Sainz told Autosport when asked about taking the fight to Red Bull next season.

“I want the team to be thinking that it is possible because I believe it is.

Carlos Sainz will be hoping for a Ferrari car capable of challenging for the title in 2024

“Also, we've proven that if McLaren has been able to do these steps during the season, I'm perfectly confident that Ferrari can do it over a winter break.

“I trust this team. I trust the capacity that we have back at home to turn things around.

“There are still circuits where we are on pole by 0.3s to the Red Bull. It's just that it's a very specific trait of the car that really is good. We just need to make it an all-rounder.”

