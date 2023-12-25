Wolff mocks 'weirdo' British Christmas traditions
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that the 'weirdo' British Christmas tradition of festive jumpers is not something that he or his fellow countrymen can get behind.
The Austrian, who has not been shy to hide his Christmassy side, revealed that they do things 'a bit different' in his home country.
While talking about the way in which we celebrate the festive period in general, Wolff clearly wasn't behind our version of festivities.
Speaking at an end-of-season team talk at the team's Brackley-based headquarters, Wolff said: "You know, in Austria we are a bit different, we don't have these weirdo Christmas things you have here on the island," he quipped.
"So, we don't wear these jumpers. It looks really good but we don't have them in there."
Wolff's fashion choices
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton then asked his boss if they wear lederhosens - more synonymous with Oktoberfest celebrations - to which Wolff replied:
"No, it's too cold for lederhosens. I wear them in the summer."
Taking you behind the scenes with Lewis, Toto and Mick for their end-of-season Team Talks at Brixworth and Brackley— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 22, 2023
Where they were quizzed by their team-mates on skydiving, Christmas attire and much more 👏
