F1 News Today: FIA director in SHOCK resignation as race winner announces surprise title bid

Chris Deeley

Sunday 24 December 2023 05:57

Steve Nielsen has left his role as sporting director with the FIA after less than a year in the job.

F1 star announces shock championship bid

Valtteri Bottas has revealed that he is looking to qualify for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, after admitting that he takes his cycling very seriously.

Thrill-seeking Hamilton tries new sport during action packed break

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton may have his team principal Toto Wolff sweating a bit this Christmas, after posting a video on his Instagram showing him jumping out of a plane.

Verstappen calls for change to F1 calendar with NEW track

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has voiced his enthusiasm for the revival of the iconic Mugello circuit on the grand prix racing calendar.

Aston Martin demand new 'standard' with sights set on Red Bull

Aston Martin are desperate to improve their grand prix executions and achieve a reliability akin to Red Bull's standard to compete at the forefront of Formula 1.

