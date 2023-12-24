F1 giants reveal surprise 2024 car launch as Wolff discusses retirement - GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 24 December 2023 00:27

A historic F1 team have provided us with a release date for their new 2024 car, with a rather early launch date of February 5 causing some surprise.

Wolff opens up on potential retirement

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he's 'not going anywhere', with the pressure mounting on the team to get back to winning ways in 2024.

Perez backed for long-term Red Bull stay

Outgoing AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has thrown his support behind Sergio Perez, endorsing the Mexican driver to continue holding the second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen long-term.

Newey addresses future after shock approach from rivals

Adrian Newey recently disclosed that Ferrari have extended three invitations for him to join their team in the past.

McLaren boss takes swipe at big F1 rivals in scathing open letter

McLaren CEO Zak Brown appears to have once again taken aim at the 'unhealthy situation' between Red Bull and their sister team AlphaTauri, citing the 'potential damage' that a close relationship between teams can have on competition in sport.

