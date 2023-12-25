F1 fan takes Christmas decorations to incredible new level

Anna Malyon

Monday 25 December 2023 15:57

Christmas brings joy, cheer, and festive decorations to homes worldwide. However, one Formula 1 fan has taken the festive spirit to a whole new level by displaying an entire McLaren car as their holiday decoration.

Seeing an F1 car is an exciting experience for any fan, but one enthusiast has taken it to the next level, choosing to display a McLaren car in their front garden for the festive period.

mcl60 casually part of your christmas decor is so insane pic.twitter.com/ymGdKWH7A8 — james (@ScenarioSeven) December 10, 2023

The McLaren car, covered with the current 2023 livery, is surrounded by festive Christmas lights, with Santa Claus playfully occupying the driver's seat. However, the mystery remains about how Santa managed to get his superlicense points so quickly.

The house and car are believed to be owned by Jeff Moorad, who is the owner and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. Furthermore, Moorad is associated with a group holding a 15% ownership stake in McLaren Racing.

According to Motor1.com, the owner of the house mentioned that the car is a 2017-spec McLaren, adorned with the current livery for the 2023 season.

READ MORE: F1 team confirm bold early launch for new 2024 car

Putting the car in place

In a TikTok video shared on the account @onlygt3s, the McLaren car was showcased being positioned in the garden of the F1 enthusiast.

The residence is situated on Balboa Island, renowned for its extravagant Christmas displays. The houses on the island participate in a competition known as the 'Ring of Lights,' adding another reason for showcasing the McLaren car.

Passers-by can fully admire the car in its full glory, making every F1 fan want to consider booking flights to witness the spectacular display.

READ MORE: Williams give ex-driver Russell hilarious role for F1 season review