Verstappen reveals Vettel inspiration after third F1 championship

Max Verstappen has revealed that watching Sebastian Vettel lift the FIA Formula 1 drivers' championship trophy spurred him on to one day follow in the German's footsteps.

Vettel is one of F1's most successful drivers with four world titles to his name.

The 36-year-old won all four in successive years from 2010 to 2013 during his time with Red Bull.

Should Verstappen claim victory yet again in 2024, he will replicate Vettel's achievement with four consecutive world titles of his own while also driving for Red Bull.

Sebastian Vettel (L) and Max Verstappen (R) in 2022

The German retired from the sport last year, with Fernando Alonso (L) replacing him at Aston Martin

Max Verstappen needs one more drivers' championship to equal Sebastian Vettel's total of four

And it turns out that Vettel inspired the Dutchman to get his hands on the trophy more than a decade ago, as he watched on during the F1 veteran's dominant era of the sport.

“I remember of course when it was still around the Seb [Vettel] years,” he told the Talking Bulls podcast.

“And you see that he’s holding the trophy and that is something really impressive – you only think it would be quite cool if you had your own name on it.

“And then now you see it [Verstappen's name] three times on there with all these other great drivers, it’s cool. I mean, I can’t complain!”

Vettel heaps praise on Verstappen

The admiration goes both ways it seems, with sharing his admiration for 26-year-old speaking at this year's Japanese Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel was full of praise for Max Verstappen's achievements in 2023

"I think people don't like watching the same driver win," said Vettel.

"There's Max today. There was Lewis. There was myself. There was Mika [Hakkinen] at the time, and there was Michael [Schumacher] obviously, throughout a long time.

"So, I think it's part of the sport. But it's really you should be lucky that you're able to witness history in the making. And what Max pulled off this year is amazing.

"His car is amazing, but even more so it's his efforts. He didn't do a mistake, so you can't give him enough credit."

