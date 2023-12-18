F1 News Today: Red Bull rivals 'thrilled' by Verstappen prospect as former F1 winner announces surprise GOAT

Dan Ripley

Monday 18 December 2023 05:57

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that every team on the grid would be "thrilled" to have Max Verstappen racing for them, as he seeks to tie down his drivers to long-term contracts.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen is the 'best F1 driver EVER' claims former GP winner

A former Formula 1 race winner has labelled Max Verstappen as the ‘best racing driver of all time’ after praising his dedication to motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari F1 boss reveals long term talks with Hamilton

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that talks between the Maranello-based outfit and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton have been ongoing 'for twenty years.'

➡️ READ MORE

Horner reveals simple trick that allowed Red Bull to dominate 2023

Christian Horner has detailed how Red Bull managed to make the RB19 so formidable in a sweeping season for the Austrian outfit..

➡️ READ MORE

Unusual Ricciardo F1 team radio captured in hilarious video

A funny radio exchange between Daniel Ricciardo and his AlphaTauri engineer Pierre Hamelin has been revealed in a YouTube video posted by the official Formula 1 channel

➡️ READ MORE