Unusual Ricciardo F1 team radio captured in hilarious video

Shay Rogers

Sunday 17 December 2023 21:57

A funny radio exchange between Daniel Ricciardo and his AlphaTauri engineer Pierre Hamelin has been revealed in a YouTube video posted by the official Formula 1 channel

Ricciardo has blossomed since returning to the sport at the Hungarian Grand Prix, however his progress was halted in Zandvoort after suffering a broken wrist.

The Aussie returned at the United States Grand Prix and put in one of the performances of the season in Mexico City to remind the paddock of his talents.

Daniel Ricciardo's car after suffering a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix

In a video posted on on the official channel, he can be heard exchanging some words in French with his engineer, along with some giggles to go with it.

Elsewhere in the video, there was an entertaining segment including a nod to Willy Wonka with Kevin Magnussen’s radio about a ‘golden ticket’.

George Russell’s last lap crash radio from the Singapore Grand Prix also found its way into the video as the sketch showed a man falling off a bike and watching as it was hit by passing traffic.

George Russell's crash at the Singapore Grand Prix cost him a podium

Russell’s Singapore mistake is the sort of error he will be hoping to avoid in the future as Mercedes look to fight for a world championship again in 2024.

Thankfully, it didn't end up costing them second place in the constructors' championship in a fight that went all the way to the end of the season with Ferrari.

