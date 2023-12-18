Alonso praises Schumacher over F1 change

Sam Cook

Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso has said that seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has 'changed many things for the better' in F1, as the 10th anniversary of the German's skiing accident approaches.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since December 2013, when he was placed into a medically induced coma following the incident in the French Alps.

He has been recovering at home since leaving hospital in September 2014, and has been protected by his family from the outside world, with visiting friends also respecting that wish.

Now Alonso, who shared a number of battles with Schumacher during the latter days of his dominance, has been speaking about what the German's legacy means to him.

Fernando Alonso has not won a world championship title since 2006

Michael Schumacher claimed seven world championships across his career, including five with Ferrari

Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher raced against each other in the early 2000s in Formula 1, pictured above either side of Felipe Massa

Alonso makes Schumacher defeat admission

Alonso's only two world championship titles came back in 2005 and 2006, when Schumacher was still racing for Ferrari.

"I lost more than I won against him," Alonso admitted in a new documentary airing in Germany titled Being Michael Schumacher.

"He is an incredible driver and it was an inspiration for all the drivers of my generation when we were in karting and lower categories to see Michael dominate Formula 1.

"He changed the way of approaching races, physical preparation, determination and work ethic every time.

"Many things in Formula 1 changed for the better thanks to Michael."

