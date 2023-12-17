Hamilton stuns volunteers as former F1 star reveals surprise retirement - GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 17 December 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton surprised volunteers at the Mangrove Plantation Project as they celebrated a significant milestone.

Former F1 star announces surprise retirement

Former Caterham and Sauber test driver Giedo Van der Garde has announced his retirement from motorsport aged 38.

Verstappen reveals ulterior motive behind Perez decision

Max Verstappen has revealed a surprising twist behind his decision to let Sergio Perez take the lead during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Leclerc admits he was 'hurt' by Sainz

Charles Leclerc has expressed that it 'hurts' when his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainzbecame the only non-Red Bull driver to clinch a grand prix victory in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Alonso makes Aston Martin plea for improved 2024 F1 performance

Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin need to be more consistent in the 2024 Formula 1 season, as he addressed the car's weak points after his first year with the team.

