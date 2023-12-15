Wolff discusses QUITTING F1 as Audi concerns revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Friday 15 December 2023 23:57

Toto Wolff has unequivocally stated that he hasn't even entertained the notion of relinquishing his role as team principal at Mercedes, even in the aftermath of failing to secure a single race victory in 2023.

F1 chief addresses Audi concerns over 'lack of communication'

Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi has insisted that a lack of communication regarding Audi's Formula 1 entry in 2026 is nothing to worry about.

Williams star Albon makes DESERVED F1 podium claim

Williams driver Alex Albon has admitted that he feels as if he is in a position where he deserves to be fighting for podiums and race wins within Formula 1.

Former F1 engineer reveals MOST DIFFICULT driver to work with

Former Bridgestone engineer Ernest Knoors has said that Lance Stroll would be the ‘most difficult’ driver to work with, despite his team-mate Fernando Alonso also having a penchant for being 'quite difficult'.

Ferrari star lauds Piastri as inspiration

All Formula 1 fans dream of owning a F1 car one day, but McLaren have shown off exactly what it would be like to have one as a Christmas decoration this winter.

