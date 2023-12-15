F1 fans laud 'best duo ever' after team's social post

Tyler Rowlinson

Alfa Romeo’s post on social media of former team-mates Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton have prompted fans to label them as ‘the best duo ever’.

Bottas, who joined Alfa Romeo in 2022, had been alongside the seven-time world champion at Mercedes for five years after Nico Rosberg retired from F1 in 2016.

Together, they helped the German outfit continue their domination of the sport, winning four consecutive drivers' titles and five consecutive constructors’ championships and finishing one-two in the standings in 2019 and 2020.

Bottas and Hamilton 'best duo ever'

The two bonded during that time, with Hamilton labelling him as his best team-mate in his career when the Finn departed for Alfa Romeo at the end of the 2021 season.

And the Italian team’s sentimental post of the pair got fans reminiscing over their time together as team-mates.

They posted a picture on X on Sunday of the two looking at each other with sunglasses, Bottas in his Alfa Romeo race suit and Hamilton in his Mercedes attire.

This duo. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/FLDjplHidu — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) December 10, 2023

It wasn’t long before fans began commenting on how good they were together on and off the track.

One user said: “Historic best duo despite a bad beginning. Best pairing we could ever have during their days!”

“We all love a bit of Bottilton,” said another.

“Best teammates over the last 10 years,” a third wrote.

