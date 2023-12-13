Verstappen delivers DAMNING verdict on taking race engineer to new team

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 13 December 2023 09:12

Max Verstappen has expressed a preference for continuity by stating his desire to collaborate with familiar faces in the event of a potential move to another Formula 1 team - as his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase took yet another verbal jab from the Dutchman.

Despite a solid seven-year partnership resulting in three world titles, Verstappen and Lambiase have occasionally engaged in a bit of frosty jousting over team radio.

Acknowledging the significance of their robust working relationship, Verstappen humorously responded to inquiries about taking Lambiase with him to an F1 rival, maintaining the banter that has characterised their dynamic over the years.

Max Verstappen joked he would 'never' take Gianpiero Lambiase with him to a new team

Gianpiero Lambiase is often heard engaging in tense discussion with Max Verstappen over team radio

Continuity key for Max

"Now I have to watch what I say, otherwise the team is going to sign him for 20 years," Verstappen told Viaplay.

"No, absolutely not, never," he joked.

Verstappen then provided assurances regarding the type of individuals he prefers to work with.

"If I were to go somewhere, I would obviously prefer to work with the people I already have a good relationship with and have achieved things with," he said.

