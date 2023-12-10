Verstappen stuns at FIA event as Perez SNUBS Red Bull chief - GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 10 December 2023 00:27

The glitz and the glamour of the FIA Gala marked the end of the 2023 racing season, with all the stars out on the red carpet for this flagship event.

Perez SNUBS Horner advice in stunning F1 title claim

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has said that his target for the 2024 season is to beat his supreme team-mate Max Verstappen to the world championship title, despite a warning from Christian Horner.

Verstappen beats Hamilton yet again in 2023

Formula 1 have released their final power rankings of the 2023 season, with Max Verstappen unsurprisingly coming out on top, but his team-mate Sergio Perez not even making the top 10.

F1 journalist suggests FIA chief facing lack of confidence after Wolff 'reputational damage'

BBC Formula 1 journalist Andrew Benson has said that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's judgement is being called into question after a controversial week for the sport's governing body.

Hamilton blasts 'unacceptable' FIA over controversial Wolff saga

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that the FIA's treatment of F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has been 'unacceptable' after a tumultuous week.

