F1 journalist suggests FIA chief facing lack of confidence after Wolff 'reputational damage'

BBC Formula 1 journalist Andrew Benson has said that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's judgement is being called into question after a controversial week for the sport's governing body.

It was announced on Tuesday that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff were under investigation for an alleged conflict of interest due to their differing job roles within the sport.

While Wolff came out and said that the claims made against her were 'deeply insulting' and 'misogynistic', Formula One Management (FOM) were unhappy about being left in the dark by the FIA on the matter.

The FIA have confirmed that there is no ongoing investigation into the pair, releasing a statement late on Thursday evening.

Susie Wolff and husband Toto Wolff have been under intense pressure over the last few days

Susie Wolff is now the managing director of F1 Academy

The FIA and Formula One Management have not been the best of friends in recent months

Ben Sulayem lost confidence of FIA?

Mercedes have said that the team have now started a legal exchange, with their team principal unhappy about 'what happened and why'.

Benson, who is a well-trusted BBC journalist, has revealed in a post on X that alongside Mercedes' legal challenge, Ben Sulayem has doubters within the sport.

"Mercedes could yet move to seek redress from the FIA for the reputational damage its actions have inflicted on the company this week," he said.

"Meanwhile, senior F1 figures are questioning the judgement of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem."

