AlphaTauri CEO confirms transition AWAY from Red Bull

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer has confirmed that the team will slightly adjust their strategy ahead of a new beginning for the team in 2024.

After four seasons with the AlphaTauri name, the Faenza based outfit will carry a new title next year with drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda at the helm.

Having been seen as a Red Bull ‘B-team’ through the years – exchanging parts and training young drivers, the team looks set to adapt their approach in the future.

It seems that the team are going to move away from any technical aspects of the partnership, while continuing with the junior development plan which has seen drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo all go on to have success with the senior team.

AlphaTauri's late season upgrades helped them make up ground in the constructors' championship

Daniel Ricciardo has driven well alongside Yuki Tsunoda in the races that the duo have spent together

Bayer: We certainly will not be a ‘B-team’

“We certainly will not be a B-team," Bayer told RacingNews365.

“But I think we'll still try to fulfil one of the other strategic directives, which is to fulfil the junior development program, but we'll do it slightly differently.

“We will not race with two juniors; we will always have one experienced driver who will take one young driver under his wings and help him to develop.”

The FIA are set to announce the entry list for 2024 – and thus AlphaTauri and Sauber’s new names – on December 10th.

With Daniel Ricciardo back and comfortable at the team he got his first full-time shot in F1 with, and Yuki Tsunoda coming into his own alongside him – there’s a great chance for the Italian outfit to make a push back up the F1 field.

