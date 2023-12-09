Ricciardo reveals retirement plan as Hamilton does SHOCK U-turn - GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 9 December 2023 00:27

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that returning to Red Bull would spell the 'perfect' end to his Formula 1 career.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton performs SHOCK U-turn with new F1 format verdict

Lewis Hamilton has passionately endorsed the audacious idea of a radical reverse grid concept that may find its place in sprint events - despite saying those behind the idea 'don't know what they are talking about' in 2019.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm F1 review findings after controversial Wolff saga

The FIA have confirmed in a statement that there is no ongoing investigation 'involving any individual', after a tumultuous week in which both Toto and Susie Wolff were accused of a conflict of interest.

➡️ READ MORE

'I feel hopeless' - Piquet breaks silence on war in Gaza

Brazilian model Kelly Piquet - daughter of Formula 1 legend Nelson Piquet and girlfriend of world champion Max Verstappen - has revealed the extent to which the ongoing conflict in Gaza has affected her, saying every day her 'heart breaks a little more'.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff savages FIA investigation as Mercedes confirm 'legal exchange'

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has said that the sport 'must do better', after claims of a conflict of interest aimed at both herself and husband Toto Wolff resulted in the FIA revealing that there was no ongoing investigation into the pair.

➡️ READ MORE