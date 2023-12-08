'I feel hopeless' - Piquet breaks silence on war in Gaza

Sam Cook

Friday 8 December 2023

Brazilian model Kelly Piquet - daughter of Formula 1 legend Nelson Piquet and girlfriend of world champion Max Verstappen - has revealed the extent to which the ongoing conflict in Gaza has affected her, saying every day her 'heart breaks a little more'.

The conflict, which has amounted to a terrible amount of civilian casualties on both sides, has been raging in the region since Hamas claimed responsibility for a number of attacks on Israel in early October.

While a recent ceasefire came as a welcome relief, fighting continued in December.

Kelly Piquet says she is horrified by the events in Gaza

Lewis Hamilton recently said that the world hasn't 'learnt anything' when speaking about the ongoing conflict had

Kelly Piquet is the girlfriend of three-time world champion Max Verstappen

Piquet: I pray for those in pain

Now, Piquet has broken her silence on the matter.

"I've been silent about Gaza [this] last couple of weeks but never stopped following it closely," she told her Instagram followers.

"Every day my heart breaks a little more seeing this level of horror. It has now been two months of genocide, attacks, heavy war crimes and horrifying scenes.

"I feel hopeless and don't understand how this is still going [on]. I pray for the lost souls and for those in pain."

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also recently gave a bold and brave response to the fighting, calling on world leaders to do 'everything they can' to end the conflict.

