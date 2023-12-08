F1 News Today: Ricciardo shares BIZARRE inspiration as Perez mental problem exposed

Cal Gaunt

Friday 8 December 2023 05:57

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that a trip to watch the Super Bowl sparked his desire to return to Formula 1 after being left without a seat for the 2023 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner details Perez's mentality problem in Verstappen battle

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that Sergio Perez comparing himself to three-time world champion Max Verstappen is what's holding the Mexican back.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren weighing up Norris change amid F1 criticism

McLaren are trying to come up with new ways to better support Lando Norris, who was repeatedly very hard on himself after mistakes or poor performances in 2023.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA reveal new measures to prevent 'heavily illegal' F1 collaboration

FIA single-seater chief Nikolas Tombazis has said that there is no evidence that Alpha Tauri and Red Bull were working together to fast-track solutions to their cars in 2023, but wants to audit teams in the future to ensure such laws aren't being broken.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin reveal HUGE Vettel influence in 2023 success

Aston Martin attributes much of their 2023 F1 season improvement to Sebastian Vettel's contributions in the year before.

➡️ READ MORE