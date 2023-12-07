Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 7 December 2023 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that a trip to watch the Super Bowl sparked his desire to return to Formula 1 after being left without a seat for the 2023 season.

Following McLaren and Ricciardo's decision to mutually agree to terminate their partnership one year earlier than planned, the Australian was officially off the F1 grid.

The struggles of Nyck de Vries for AlphaTauri would eventually see the Honey Badger parachuted back into the action halfway through the season.

READ MORE: Ricciardo delighted over Perez F1 Red Bull replacement rumours

Although it would not all be smooth sailing from there, as a broken bone in his left hand suffered during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend would see him miss the next five races.

Daniel Ricciardo's time at McLaren came to an earlier than anticipated end

The Australian found a way back into the sport with AlphaTauri, driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda (R)

Yet his temporary replacement, Liam Lawson, would be just that – with Ricciardo now confirmed to drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda for AlphaTauri in 2024.

Ricciardo: NFL sparked my F1 return

And despite admitting that he was uncertain of his future within the sport following his departure from McLaren – it turns out that a trip to watch the NFL Super Bowl may have just sparked his return to F1.

“[The] Super Bowl was another I’d say quite pivotal weekend where being around competition and obviously for the NFL at the highest level with the bright lights so to speak, everything at its highest," he told the Beyond the Grid podcast.

"I think being around that also made me miss it [F1].

“I loved being a fan, I loved being there just to fully enjoy it and not be invested in it so to speak.

"There was a part of me that was like, man these guys are so lucky today, like they are so lucky to be on the field and to be able to do this.

"I would say the Super Bowl is where I really – the dial got turned."

READ MORE: FIA admit loophole damaged F1 competition in 2023