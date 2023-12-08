Lawson posts picture with racing 'HERO' after chance encounter

Sam Cook

Friday 8 December 2023 14:57

AlphaTauri and Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has revealed how he's been spending his winter break - posing for a photo alongside Lightning McQueen at Disneyland.

McQueen is the main character in the popular Pixar trilogy Cars, and is voiced by Hollywood icon Owen Wilson.

In the movies, McQueen has won seven Piston Cups, making him technically even more successful than Formula 1's very own Max Verstappen!

Liam Lawson is the reserve driver for both AlphaTauri and Red Bull in 2024

Liam Lawson sparkled when deputising for Daniel Ricciardo, leaving AlpahTauri a tough choice between three very talented drivers

Lightning McQueen is the Cars equivalent of Lewis Hamilton, with seven titles to his name

Lawson meets hero

Now, Lawson has revealed his own 'wow' moment, meeting the most famous fictional racing car since Herbie.

The New Zealander, who sparkled in an F1 cameo earlier this season, looked like the cat that had got the cream, posing for his Instagram followers next to a life-size model of McQueen in the 'Radiator Springs' section of Disneyland California.

And here's something that will make you feel old, Lawson was just four years old when the first Cars movie was released!

READ MORE: Former boss reveals he would 'IMMEDIATELY' replace Perez with F1 rookie