Schumacher draws career parallels with FATHER as F1 return beckons

Cal Gaunt

Friday 8 December 2023 10:42

Mick Schumacher has drawn comparisons between his career and that of his father, Michael Schumacher, as he focuses on returning to F1 after competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for Alpine.

Following the conclusion of his tenure with F1 team Haas in 2022, Schumacher transitioned into the role of a reserve driver for Mercedes, a position he is poised to continue in 2024.

In this capacity, he has had the privilege of learning from F1 luminaries such as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and his team-mate George Russell.

Now, Schumacher draws inspiration from the pages of his father's legendary career, reminiscent of Michael Schumacher's early foray into motorsport through the World Sportscar Championship before making his impactful debut in Formula 1 with Jordan in 1991.

Mick Schumacher is to compete in the WEC for Alpine in 2024

Mick's father, Michael Schumacher, also competed in sports car racing before joining F1

Schumacher: WEC could forge F1 return

These echoes of familial legacy resonate as Schumacher navigates his own path in the world of elite motorsport.

“I’m kind of doing it the other way round so why not,” Schumacher told the official F1 website. “I always found there was a lot of coincidences, which kind of seem similar to my dad’s career.

"But now I am going to sportscars myself so maybe that will be my start back to [F1] halfway in the season somewhere in Spa.

“I think that, obviously, it’s an interesting chapter for my career and to be able to look back at what he's [Michael Schumacher] done with the Mercedes junior programme back in 1989, I think it was an interesting factor.”

Mick Schumacher lost his Haas seat at the end of 2022

Alpine carefully selected?

Amid Schumacher's imminent involvement in Alpine's forthcoming WEC venture, an intriguing question is posed: Did the fact that Alpine have a presence in both WEC and Formula 1 influence Schumacher's decision to join them?

"Honestly, I haven't thought that far," he replied. “Obviously, [Mercedes and Alpine] are competitors in Formula 1, that's just me talking out loud, I don't think there will be much of a coexistence between the driver role and the reserve driver here, I don't think that will be possible.

“But again, I think that the construction of being part of WEC with Alpine and being able to promote myself also to Formula 1 with that, is a very interesting subject.”

