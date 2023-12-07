F1 News Today: Horner HITS BACK at Wolff claims as solution to major 2024 issue slammed
F1 News
F1 News Today: Horner HITS BACK at Wolff claims as solution to major 2024 issue slammed
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has rejected claims that he submitted a complaint to the FIA regarding the purported sharing of confidential information between Toto Wolff, the team principal of Mercedes, and his wife Susie Wolff, who oversees the F1 Academy.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes chief Wolff slams supposed solution to F1 sprint race controversy
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has labelled the idea of reverse grid sprint races in Formula 1 as 'really stupid'.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner pinpoints BLAME after Red Bull feud rumours
Christian Horner has once again denied rumours that there is an ongoing feud between himself and Helmut Marko atop the Red Bull hierarchy - pinning the blame on the media for concocting stories there is 'nothing to'.
➡️ READ MORE
Struggling F1 star WARNED there is 'no more room for mistakes'
Zhou Guanyu endured a somewhat difficult 2023 season, securing points in only three races and amassing just six points - and now he's been fired a warning from his team.
➡️ READ MORE