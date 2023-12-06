Struggling F1 star WARNED there is 'no more room for mistakes'

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 6 December 2023 16:57

Zhou Guanyu endured a somewhat difficult 2023 season, securing points in only three races and amassing just six points - and now he's been fired a warning from his team.

Despite his struggles, Alfa Romeo displayed unwavering confidence in Zhou, evident in their decision to extend his contract for the upcoming 2024 season.

Reflecting on Zhou's 2023 season, Alfa Romeo's head of trackside engineering, Xevi Pujolar, has shed light on the problems the Chinese driver encountered.

'Zhou needs work'

“In some conditions, it’s been a struggle a bit more and we’re trying to understand what we can give him with the car and how we can work with the tyres, just to make sure he’s more consistent," Pujolar said.

“In some conditions, he is a bit more sensitive to what he is feeling. The differences are not big, but in terms of positions they are big, so we need to work on that for next year.”

Entering his crucial third season in F1, Zhou will undoubtedly be aiming to cut out mistakes, something Pujolar is also keen on seeing.

“There is no room for any small drop or mistake [next season]," Pujolar warned.

The 2024 season will see a new era begin for those currently associated with Alfa Romeo.

After a five-year tenure as the team's title sponsor, Alfa concluded its partnership with Sauber at the end of the 2023 season - and the team will be officially renamed in December.

