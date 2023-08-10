F1 star DEMANDS answers from team as future hangs in balance

Joe Ellis

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:57

Zhou Guanyu wants his F1 future decided before the summer break ends as he and Alfa Romeo continue to hold talks over a new deal.

The team will return to the Sauber name for the 2024 season with Alfa Romeo making way for Audi to join gradually until the full takeover in 2026.

Zhou is keen to remain with the team beyond the end of the 2023 season, when his current deal will end, having more than matched his race-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas since his debut in F1.

The Chinese racer, who brings huge commercial revenue and potential to the team, is seeking clarification while there is no racing at weekends.

Zhou: Sauber is my priority

Sauber could consider promoting F2 driver Theo Pourchaire to the team in 2024, which may well delay Zhou's decision

"I want to have a clear picture before the summer ends, that's for sure, and we have to see what to do to make everything happen on paper," Zhou said, as quoted by Motorsport.com.

"My manager is discussing with the team, so we have to see. This time last year I was more worried than right now because I feel like the team is quite happy with the job we were able to do. I'm just continuing to work as I did.

"I think things will come but it takes a bit of time to figure out. I feel reasonably happy with the scenario and also with the people I've been working for, so obviously very happy to continue for the future.

"My priority is trying to stay here. After two years I really feel I'm settled well within the team."

