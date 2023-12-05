F1 team set to unveil surprise name change with tradition broken

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 5 December 2023 11:57

Sauber team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi has announced that an official name for the new-look Formula 1 outfit will be confirmed by the end of the week.

Alfa Romeo waved goodbye to F1 at the end of the 2023 season, with the team set to undergo a rebrand with a new name for 2024.

Bravi has now confirmed that fans will not have long to wait before the big reveal, due to take place on December 10.

And in a break from tradition, the launch for their new F1 car will take place in the UK, rather than in Switzerland, Germany or Austria as it has in the past.

READ MORE: FIA admit loophole damaged F1 competition in 2023

Alfa Romeo will race under a new name during the 2024 F1 season

Zhou Guanyu (L) and Valtteri Bottas (R) will continue with the team next season

New F1 team name on the way

"On the 10th of December, as soon as the FIA will publish the entry list that we will of course announce the new team name," he said (via Autosport).

"I think [it] will be a surprise and we cannot wait to start the partnership with our new partners. We will have, I think, a really fresh approach in terms of communication marketing and we will do a launch of the car here in the UK.

"This year, we concluded our successful partnership with Alfa Romeo. And for 2024 we will, of course, have a different team name.

"As you know, in Formula 1, the team name is also the pending foreign commercial partnership. We don't want to disclose anything more [for now]."

Alessandro Alunni Bravi will lead the Sauber F1 team in 2024

READ MORE: Mercedes chief Wolff pleads for greater competition in F1