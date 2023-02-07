Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2023 ©
'Taking car leak to a whole new level' - Social media goes WILD after Alfa Romeo launch fail

'Taking car leak to a whole new level' - Social media goes WILD after Alfa Romeo launch fail

F1 News

'Taking car leak to a whole new level' - Social media goes WILD after Alfa Romeo launch fail

'Taking car leak to a whole new level' - Social media goes WILD after Alfa Romeo launch fail

Alfa Romeo put a lot of effort into the launch of the C43 – only to see plans for an epic launch go awry almost from the outset due to a hitch with the live broadcast which saw the team leak its own car.

Eagle eyes were not required to see leaked images of the car projected on a screen to viewers back home of what the car would look like before the covers had even been taken off.

It constitutes a somewhat inauspicious start to the year for the Switzerland-based team and there was a huge reaction on social media to the mistake.

READ MORE: Embarrassing launch gaffe as Alfa Romeo leak their own car

Reactions from fans varied from bemusement and confusion to outright schadenfreude, laughing at Alfa Romeo's expense.

Top social media reaction to Alfa Romeo blunder

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x