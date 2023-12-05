Team principal 'in FIA probe' after complaints as big race is tipped to move - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Davis

Tuesday 5 December 2023 23:57

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his wife, Susie, are thought to be at the centre of an FIA investigation over a potential conflict of interest.

➡️ READ MORE

Historic European race set for a SHOCK move elsewhere

It looks as if one of the European races on the calendar is heading elsewhere later this decade. The Spanish Grand Prix has been held on the outskirts of Barcelona for many years, but talks have been ongoing for a new location from 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Surprise F1 name tipped to partner Verstappen at Red Bull

With Sergio Perez out of contract at the end of 2024 and hardly impressing the team in the last year, the race to be Max Verstappen's next team-mate is hotting up.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton moonlights in brand new Mercedes role

Lewis Hamilton has taken up a lighthearted new position at Mercedes after experiencing a tough 2023 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 reveals 2024 sprint races after calendar controversy

Formula 1 has announced the six races which will play host to the sprint format in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE