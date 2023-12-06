Horner beats BOTH Verstappen and Perez in F1 challenge

Shay Rogers

It may have been decades since Christian Horner raced competitively but that didn't prevent him from beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez off the track.

In a special challenge, the Red Bull boss and his drivers were tasked with a challenge to match the correct year with the driver who won the specific grands prix.

With Verstappen and Perez paired up, Horner was left with Rokt CEO Bruce Buchanan to complete the task, with a special trophy up for grabs.

Having started slowly, the two eventually knocked over a tower of blocks which led to them answering in the correct order and completing the challenge.

Sebastian Vettel's 2009 victories featured in the quirky challenge

Horner comes clutch

Despite a discrepancy in the answers, it was Horner who reigned victorious over Verstappen and Perez, who wound up as losers for just the third time in 2023.

It likely marks the last Red Bull victory in a season that they will look back on with incredibly fond memories, with Horner taking home his first and only win of the year.

Perez is set to receive another chance with the team in 2024, and they'll be hoping that he will be able to extract more out of the RB20 than he did its predecessor.

