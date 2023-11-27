Marko reveals 'social cause' behind betting AGAINST Verstappen

Shay Rogers

Helmut Marko has confirmed the reason behind a bet he made with Christian Horner at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, revealing that he planned to contribute it as bar money for the team's mechanics.

The Austrian bet the team principal €500 that Max Verstappen wouldn’t qualify on the front row at the Yas Marina circuit after a tricky Friday of practice.

Verstappen went on to grab pole position due to a last-minute setup change that helped to sway the momentum of his weekend.

Before Red Bull were aware of the positive changes, Marko decided to bet that Verstappen wouldn't make the front row for just the seventh time in 2023.

Max Verstappen was in scintillating form all weekend in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen has plenty to celebrate after securing his third drivers' crown

Marko: It’s more of a social cause

“It was a little boost of motivation. I actually believed that it was possible and the money goes to the mechanics for drinking in the evening so it’s more of a social cause,” he told Sky Germany.

After the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, you would expect that the Red Bull team – who have plenty to celebrate after the season, will be buoyed by their bet boost.

When reviewing their season as a whole, Marko revealed his elation with Verstappen’s performance. “Something we never dreamed of and couldn't imagine, but from win to win the probability and self-confidence have increased and Max has grown beyond himself.”

The grid will now enjoy a three month break before returning to pre-season testing in Bahrain, where Red Bull will be aiming to deliver a third straight constructors’ title and fourth straight drivers’ crown.

