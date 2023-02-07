Alfa Romeo in bizarre launch gaffe as Hamilton and Mercedes return to action - GPFans F1 Recap
The Alfa Romeo launch was overshadowed by an embarrassing gaffe which saw the team leak their own car on screens before taking the covers off.
A genius move? Alfa Romeo create Ferrari Red Bull hybrid
Alfa Romeo became the fourth team to unveil its 2023 F1 challenger when taking the covers off the C43.
Hamilton, Russell and Alonso testing at Jerez
Former world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso will be on track in the next two days after Mercedes and Aston Martin sent their drivers to Jerez for testing.
Verstappen hopeful F1 'lazy behaviour' eradicated
Max Verstappen is hopeful issues with car weight will be dealt with for the upcoming season in order to eradicate 'lazy behaviour'.
Key detail emerges ahead of Ferrari F1 launch
Ferrari has started to build hype for its 2023 launch by revealing the name of its latest title challenger.