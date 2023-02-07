Welcome to GPFans

Alfa Romeo in bizarre launch gaffe as Hamilton and Mercedes return to action - GPFans F1 Recap

The Alfa Romeo launch was overshadowed by an embarrassing gaffe which saw the team leak their own car on screens before taking the covers off.Read more here...

A genius move? Alfa Romeo create Ferrari Red Bull hybrid

Alfa Romeo became the fourth team to unveil its 2023 F1 challenger when taking the covers off the C43. Read more here...

Hamilton, Russell and Alonso testing at Jerez

Former world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso will be on track in the next two days after Mercedes and Aston Martin sent their drivers to Jerez for testing. Read more here...

Verstappen hopeful F1 'lazy behaviour' eradicated

Max Verstappen is hopeful issues with car weight will be dealt with for the upcoming season in order to eradicate 'lazy behaviour'. Read more here...

Key detail emerges ahead of Ferrari F1 launch

Ferrari has started to build hype for its 2023 launch by revealing the name of its latest title challenger. Read more here...

