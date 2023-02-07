Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 7 February 2023 06:50 - Updated: 07:56

Former world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso will be on track in the next two days after Mercedes and Aston Martin sent their drivers to Jerez for testing.

The exercise is on behalf of tyre manufacturer Pirelli as they look to evaluate and finalise their 2023 compounds.

Hamilton and Alonso will be accompanied by team-mates George Russell and Lance Stroll as they seek to put in over 100 laps each on the Spanish circuit, per Spanish outlet Marca.

The reps on track, which are expected to be in last year's cars, will be valuable for the teams and drivers as much as the tyre manufacturer as Alonso seeks to continue to acclimate to his new team and the Mercedes pairing seek to get up to speed as they look challenge at the front of the grid more often this coming season.