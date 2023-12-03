Horner issues warning over F1 rivals closing in on Red Bull

Sam Cook

Sunday 3 December 2023 09:12 - Updated: 10:47

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that he doesn't think his team will 'ever be able to repeat' their 2023 season.

The world champions managed to claim 21 of the 22 race wins throughout the year, breaking multiple records on their way to a second consecutive world championship double.

Horner recently praised his team for coming up with the 'most successful car in F1 history', and his star driver Max Verstappen was also able to cement himself as an all-time great, driving supremely well in his RB19.

Max Verstappen cruised to his third consecutive world championship title in 2023

Christian Horner was able to see at least one of his drivers up on the podium at every race but one in 2023

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race in 2023

Whilst the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren are seemingly too far away to mount a real challenge for the championship next season, Horner has stated that he expects it to be closer in 2024.

"We saw that in 2020 with Mercedes that was their most dominant year ever and yet we were able to beat them in 2021," Horner told media.

"There is subtle change, but I think that nothing stands still. We've seen competitors come in closer at different venues and I'm sure concepts will converge.

"Stable regulations always concertina, so I don't think we'll ever be able to repeat the season that we've had.

"But hopefully we can take the lessons from RB19 and apply to RB20, and come up with a car that can defend these titles."

Red Bull's rivals look to catch up

McLaren, with the young pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, will be hoping to become regular race winners in 2024

"It's been different people at different times, it's swung around from McLaren having a surge, Ferrari having a surge, Mercedes turning up at one point," continued Horner, talking about his rival's chances.

"But particularly with Max this year, he's just been outstanding the way he's been on top of the car, the strategy, the tyres.

"We almost didn't need the strategist [in Abu Dhabi] because he seems to be doing the strategy for both of the cars. But as the strategist pointed out to me, he is considerably more expensive than she is!"

