F1 News Today: F1 implement EMERGENCY rule change as Hamilton reveals CRUSHING realisation

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 30 November 2023 05:57

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he knew he wouldn't be in the running for the Formula 1 title this year as soon as he first drove the Mercedes W14 in February.

F1 set for EMERGENCY rule change which could massively benefit teams

After October's Qatar Grand Prix saw a dramatic conclusion with a number of drivers suffering heat-induced ill health, the FIA have been prompted to implement a key new rule in response.

F1 team confirm engine talks with rivals

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has said that he's ready to re-open talks with Andretti Formula Racing to be their power unit supplier, if they are confirmed as the 11th team on the Formula 1 grid.

Verstappen's F1 break includes one major omission

Max Verstappen's father has said that the three-time world champion will 'eat and drink anything he wants' during the winter break, suggesting that Formula 1 will not be anywhere near the top of his mind.

Wolff reveals DRAMATIC changes to Mercedes car for 2024

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes' W15 will be a completely different car to the 2023 car which struggled so badly.

