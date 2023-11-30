Kubica makes bizarre X-RATED Formula E comparison

Sam Cook

Thursday 30 November 2023 14:57

Former Formula 1 race winner Robert Kubica has revealed that he has turned down multiple offers to race in Formula E as he believes it to be 'a bit like having sex with an inflated doll'.

The 38-year-old, who has recently won the World Endurance Championship in the LMP2 class, made the unusual claim in an interview with the Gurulandia podcast, after being asked about what's next in his career.

Formula E is a racing series that uses fully-electric cars, and has played a big part in developing the careers of drivers since its inception in 2014. The current world champion is Jake Dennis, who recently made his debut in F1 with the Red Bull team.

Robert Kubica raced in Formula 1 for many years, with Williams giving him a second chance in the sport

Formula E's first season came back in 2014

Brititsh driver Jake Dennis is the current Formula E champion

Formula E sex doll claim

Now, Kubica has revealed how he doesn't like the fact that the cars are virtually silent, despite the fact the sport is much better for the environment than other series, including F1.

“I’m not against electric track cars, no, in fact I’ve had some various offers and I’ve refused a lot of money," he said.

“No, no, for me, a track vehicle or a competitive vehicle, it must make noise.

“I have a saying but it’s bad to say it out loud…It’s a bit like having sex with an inflated doll.

“I remember the smell of petrol. In 2006 in the pit lane, when Alonso’s Renault passed, there was that scent that reminded me of go karts.”

READ MORE: F1 winner claims current star is QUICKER than Verstappen